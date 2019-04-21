Former BP agent accused of killing four people to appear in court

It's been seven months since the murders of four people and the kidnapping of another that shocked the community.

A hearing is set next week for former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz.

Back in December, Ortiz was indicted on one charge of capital murder for the death of Melissa Ramirez, Griselda Cantu, Claudine Luera, and Humberto "Janelle" Ortiz.

Webb County District attorney Isidro Alaniz spoke on the case saying Ortiz wanted to "Clean up the streets of Laredo" by targeting this community of individuals who he perceived to be "Disposable".

The court hearing is set for 1:30 p-m Thursday at the 406th District Court.