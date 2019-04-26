Former BP agent accused of killing four people makes third court appearance

It was the third court appearance for the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four people and kidnapping another.

This initial pre-trial hearing in the 406th District Court introduced Juan David Ortiz's second counsel, Raymond Fuchs.

Joel Perez is his primary counsel and both are court appointed.

Ortiz's defense is requesting a bond reduction from $2.5 million dollars to $500,000.

They have yet to file the recommendation for it.

Ortiz has four counts against him.

His next pre-trial hearing is set for October 3rd of this year.