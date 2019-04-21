Former BP agent accused of killing mother and child to appear in court

A former Border Patrol agent charged with the brutal killings of a woman and her one-year-old baby is back in court this week.

Last month, attorneys in the case of Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles, met to talk about evidence that will be used at trial.

There was also a change in Burgos’ legal team.

Silverio Martinez, who was appointed to Burgos when he was charged with the murders last year is no longer representing him.

A gag order issued by Judge Joe Lopez prevented both attorneys and any possible witnesses, including the family of Griselda Hernandez from sharing details about the case with the public.

The list of evidence discussed extends over 50 items, covering things like cell phone records, Facebook and SnapChat messages.

The hearing is set for Tuesday at nine in the morning at the 49th District Court.