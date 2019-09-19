Former Indiana clinics searched after fetal remains found

Indiana authorities searched two shuttered abortion clinics Thursday that were once operated by a late abortion doctor whose Illinois property was found to contain more than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains.

Authorities searched former abortion clinics in South Bend and Fort Wayne on Thursday.

Authorities in neighboring Illinois also spoke about their investigation into the fetal remains discovered last week at the Illinois home of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who died Sept. 3.

They said the more than 2,200 fetal remains found at the Illinois home of Klopfer were from abortions conducted between 2000 and 2002.

At a news conference Thursday, Will County officials said it appears that all the abortions were conducted in Indiana at a time when Klopfer was working in that state. They said that the fetal remains will be sent to Indiana, where authorities there are investigating.

State's Attorney James Glasgow says Will County authorities will cooperate with Indiana investigators but it appears that the only laws that Klopfer may have violated were on disposal of fetal remains and failing to do required paperwork.

Officials declined to say how they know the abortions were performed in those years.

Klopfer, whose medical license was suspended in 2016 by Indiana officials, had performed abortions at clinics in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary, all cities in northern Indiana not far from Chicago. It wasn't clear if a search was pending or planned at the former Gary clinic.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter said Thursday that police, prosecutors and members of the Indiana attorney general's office served a search warrant at Klopfer's former clinic in South Bend, but no fetal remains had been found.

He said that boxes of medical records were found inside.

"At this point I can tell you that there are no fetal remains here." Cotter said during a news conference outside the building.

Cotter said that authorities also searched a vacant lot in South Bend that's possibly connected to the shuttered clinic to determine whether or not fetal remains were buried there.

Cadaver dogs searched that lot and no remains were found, he said, adding that the investigation of both properties is ongoing.

Cotter said the Indiana attorney general's office is reviewing whether medical records at the shuttered South Bend clinic had been properly disposed of and reviewed.

"There are a number of boxes of medical records so the AG's office will continue with that investigation," he said.

A spokeswoman Fort Wayne, Indiana, police told The Journal Gazette that city police assisted the Indiana attorney general's office in obtaining a warrant for Thursday's search of the former clinic where Dr. Ulrich Klopfer once performed abortions.

WANE-TV showed footage of Fort Wayne officers near the doorway and in parking lot outside that building beyond a line of police caution tape.

Police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena said she doesn’t know what officers found there Thursday or what they were looking for.

