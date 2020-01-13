Former LISD superintendent gets "second chance" for City of Marlin

The new year brings a new opportunity for the former leader of a Central Texas and Laredo school district who resigned in 2019 following a drug arrest.

The City of Marlin has hired the former superintendent of Waco and Laredo Independent School District, Doctor Marcus Nelson.

In March of 2019, Nelson was driving through Robertson County when a DPS trooper caught him with marijuana and took him to jail.

He later resigned from Waco ISD.

Nelson will now serve as a consultant for the City of Marlin.

The former district leader was emotional when he spoke about his "second chance."

"As tough as it's been, as embarrassing as the video footage and some of the other things have been to me, God is still good, and he's faithful, and this opportunity is an example of his goodness," Nelson cried. "I just want to take an opportunity to thank the City of Marlin and pledge that I've learned my lesson, and this work will be the moment that this city turned around... Every kid, every day."

Nelson was the superintendent for Laredo ISD from 2009 until 2017.