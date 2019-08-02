Former Laredo police officer awaits sentencing

A former officer with the Laredo police department who plead guilty to child indecency charges will find out his fate next week.

Court documents show Victor Rodriguez was offered probation and the requirement to register as a sex offender.

It’s unclear if that's what he'll actually get from a judge this Monday morning.

When charged, Rodriguez was a 14-year veteran of the Laredo police department.

He was arrested after a woman claimed Rodriguez inappropriately touched her daughter.

His sentencing is set for Monday, August 5th at 9 a.m. in the 341st district court.

