Former Laredoan loses leg by alleged drunk driver

A San Marcos Police Officer, originally from Laredo is in recovery after losing her leg in an accident that was caused by an alleged drunk driver.

Officer Claudia Cormeir

In light of this tragic accident, Laredo Police are taking the time to bring awareness to this time of the year which is also known as the “100 Deadliest Days”.

Police are reminding the community about the importance of not driving after consuming alcohol.

Every year authorities say there is no excuse for drinking and driving because it’s very dangerous; however, people still don’t seem to get the message.

Law enforcement says they have seen dozens of incidents in the past where an officer's unit has been crashed into by a drunk driver.

These unfortunate incidents thankfully didn't result in any major injuries or deaths; however, just up Interstate 35, a former Laredoan who currently serves and protects the city of San Marcos experienced a more tragic event.

Two weeks ago, Officer Claudia Cormeir was responding to a call when a drunk driver struck her which resulted in her losing her leg.

After her tragic accident, Laredo law enforcement officers decided to remind the community that it’s okay to have a good time but to not get behind the wheel afterwards.

Police officers say to think smart and plan ahead because it could not only save your life but others as well.

Local drivers would also like to remind others about the various options such as ridesharing services and taxis.

Last year, Laredo PD saw 32 fatal accidents, out of those, 26 were from drunk driving accidents.