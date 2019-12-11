Former Mexican security chief accused of taking bribes from cartel

A former top Mexican security official is facing drug charges in New York.

Genaro García Luna

Genaro Garcia Luna, a Florida resident, was arrested in Dallas on Monday.

He was charged in Brooklyn federal court with accepting millions of dollars in bribes to let the Sinaloa Cartel operate with impunity in Mexico.

Garcia Luna was Mexico's secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012.

Before that, he led Mexico’s Federal Investigation Agency.

Authorities said the 51-year-old faces three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and a false statements charge.

The U.S. Government said Garcia Luna took bribes from the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Prosecutors in Brooklyn said they will seek his removal to New York.