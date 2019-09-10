Former OBGYN accused of possession of child porn enters guilty plea

A former doctor who was arrested for possession of child pornography two years ago pleads guilty to the charges against him.

Local OBGYN Dr. Antonio Salinas was arrested back in June 13 of 2017 after employees at a car dealership discovered a USB flash drive with explicit images of children.

Employees immediately contacted the police and alerted them that the vehicle belonged to Dr. Salinas.

The photos found on the flash drive were girls believed to be between the ages of 11-14 years old.

Detectives with the Special Investigations Unit conducted an investigation and secured a search warrant at his workplace and home where they were able to find other devices which contained pornographic images of minors.

Dr. Salinas pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography before the 406th District Court.

For count one, he was sentenced to two years to serve at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution Division and for count two, he was sentenced to 10 years’ probation along with 600 community service hours.

Salinas was granted bond pending the outcome of his appeal.

He will continue attending therapy sessions and must register as a sex offender.