Former OBGYN to learn his fate next month

A former OBGYN has a change of court date in his alleged child pornography case.

Dr. Antonio Salinas was supposed to enter his plea but that got pushed back to Monday, September 9th.

Salinas was arrested back in June of 2017 when sexually explicit images of under-aged girls were found on a USB drive that allegedly belonged to Salinas.

His attorneys have argued about the way those images were found.

The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the medical license of Dr. Antonio Salinas.