Former SCAN employee's attorney speaks out

The attorney of a former SCAN employee arrested for possessing illicit photos of minors is calling the case against his client "unsupported by the law."

The three page report says in March, a call came into the police department from SCAN of a report of sexual abuse involving an employee and two female residents part of a program, that employee being Andrea Mata.



Testimony from the victims, who are 15 and 17, state that on several occasions Mata asked them for sexual photos.



The arrest warrant goes on to say Mata and the teens involved were part of SCAN's youth recovery program.



During the evening hours at the south Laredo recovery home, Mata would allegedly give the teens her phone so they can pose nude or with underwear in the dormitory or dormitory bathroom.



The undergarments worn in the photos were allegedly provided by Mata.



One of the victims says that Mata would sell the photos for hundreds of dollars to "male acquaintances."



According to the documents, Mata would crop out the teens faces so she could pass off the photos as her own.



One of the victims allegedly asked Mata once why she didn't use her own. Mata said she has a husband.



That same victim said she no longer wanted to take part, but continued because Mata was kind and helpful to her in the past.



In exchange for the photos, Mata would allegedly buy the teens lingerie, make up, and jewelry. Mata's attorney is refuting this information.



In a statement, Attorney Abundio Cantu starts by asking the public not to judge Mata without the facts. He says in part:

"It appears that the female teenagers in the case have a history of engaging in inappropriate provocative behavior of the sexual nature, and posting such material on social media."

Mata's attorney adds that he looks forward to clearing her of any wrongdoing.

In the arrest documents, SCAN says Mata was terminated after they discovered the alleged misconduct.



This was before they heard the outcry from the victims which led to police involvement.