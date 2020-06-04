Former SCAN employee charged with sexual performance by a child

A former SCAN employee is facing charges after an investigation resulted in the discovery of illicit pictures of minors.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Andrea A. Mata and charged her with two counts of sexual performance by a child.

According to reports, the investigation started on March 16th at the SCAN office where Mata had allegedly taken illicit photos of the victims.

After a thorough investigation, officers obtained sufficient evidence to charge Mata in the case.

Mata was processed and taken to the county jail on a $40,000 bond.