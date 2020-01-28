Former UISD high school renovated into Herrera Middle School

United ISD moves forward with big changes for the 2020/2021 school year.

The school district is set to reopen a renovated campus, but now it will be adopting a new name.

The campus once known as United High School is currently being renovated and will soon be opening its doors to hundreds of middle schoolers for the next school year.

Not only will students get an upgraded campus, but a new name will come with it. This campus previously known as the United High School will be renamed Elias R. Herrera Middle School.

It had previously been said by UISD that the current Trautmann Middle School would be the school to adopt the Herrera name, and the United High campus would be taking over the Trautmann name.

However after meetings and discussion UISD decided to simplify the move.

Carlos Martinez, the newly appointed principal for the middle school, says they are prepared to welcome close to 1,200 students for the next school year.

"They are going to be remodeling a lot of the interior, making sure the plumbing is where it needs to be, the technology retrofitting to 21 century technology. That the students have somewhere to sit and to make sure proper instruction is taking place. That we are accommodating. That we are accommodating the expected enrollment there."

Martinez says the school district is still working on the redistricting map that will decide which students will be attending the new school, but he adds everything is on schedule for the doors to open this fall.

UISD board member decided on renaming the campus after Elias R. Herrera, a long time UISD educator. The mascot for Herrera Middle School will be the hawks.