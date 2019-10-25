Former UISD student rejects plea bargain

The former United ISD student who allegedly made a social media post about a school shooting rejects a plea bargain.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Renan Dante Santos was offered 5 years probation and 500 hours of community serve.

However, that offer was rejected.

As KGNS previously reported, after initially opting to not pursue charges against Santos, the case was presented to a grand jury where he was subsequently indicted for making terroristic threats.

Santos was allegedly behind a social media post about a possible shooting that went viral in august.

Last week his attorney told KGNS that his client does not have a Snapchat account and others grabbed his Instagram post, causing the panic.

We reached out to Santos’ attorney who said he could talk to us more about the plea bargain next week.

The District Attorney says there still is the possibility for further plea negotiations.