Former detention center employee charged with possession of marijuana

A former detention center employee is caught with several pounds of marijuana over the weekend.

A spokesperson for DPS says a trooper stopped the driver of an Explorer for a traffic violation on Highway 59.

Inside the cargo area of the truck, the trooper found 280 pounds of marijuana.

The driver, Manuel Lopez III was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail.

A spokesperson for the Rio Grande Detention Center confirmed Lopez previously worked there but resigned on Monday.