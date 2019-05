A former Laredo educator will spend two decades behind bars for sexually abusing a minor

Ruben Guillermo Ulloa, was arrested back in 2017, when the victim's mother reported to police of the sexual assault of her 15-year-old daughter.

Ulloa had been the victim's music teacher.

According to an interview by the Children's Advocacy Center, the abuse happened several times while the victim was 14-years-old.

Ulloa was sentenced to serve twenty years of jail time.