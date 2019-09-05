Former fire station to be turned into Bibliotech

The City of Laredo is putting a vacant facility in north Laredo to good use by transforming it into a public center which will include an online library.

The building, which served as a former fire station and then constable's office is located at the 600-block of Del Mar Boulevard.

It will be turned into a Bibliotech that will welcome students and adults who wish to learn skills such as computer and English classes.

The project, which is a collaboration between Councilman for district six Marte Martinez and Nelly Vielma of District Five could begin as soon as December.