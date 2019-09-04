Former home care provider accused of using patient's credit card

A former home care provider is arrested for allegedly spending thousands of dollars on a patient’s credit card.

Laredo Police arrested Kendra Nieto, 21 and charged her with credit card abuse.

The case came to light on February 22nd when a homeowner stated that she noticed several charges on her credit card that weren’t hers.

According to the victim, she had hired a home health provider who abruptly quit after working with the victim for three months.

Shortly after, the victim received a billing statement from her credit card with roughly $13,000 worth of charges.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined they had sufficient evidence to arrest Nieto in the case.

Nieto was arrested and taken to the county jail on a $30,000 bond.