Former patients and employees react to Dr. Pena's conviction

Locals on social media have been vocal about the former mayor of Rio Bravo who was found guilty for his role in a multi million dollar health care fraud scheme.

Doctor Francisco Pena, age 82, a licensed physician, was a medical director for the Merida Group and was at the time also the mayor of Rio Bravo.

After a three week trial, Dr. Francisco Pena along with two others were found guilty by a federal jury for conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Pena was also convicted on one count of obstruction of health care investigations and one count of false statements.

On our KGNS Facebook page, many former employees and patients spoke out on Pena’s conviction.

While some say justice has been served, others are praising him as their physician.

As for Doctor Pena, sentencing is set for June 17th.