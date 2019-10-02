Former pro football player praises LISD for helmet purchase

A local school district is being praised by a former NFL football player.

Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning took to social media to congratulate the Laredo Independent School District on their recent purchase of the new Riddell football helmets.

The helmets are fully equipped with smart helmet technology to help keep players safe when they are on the field.

In the video, Manning says he hopes more schools follow in LISD’s footsteps and purchase more Riddell Helmets.

Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts; meanwhile, his brother Eli plays for the New York Giants.

Manning has recently teamed up with Riddell to help give back to schools by providing protective equipment.

Riddell is a premier designer and developer of protective sports equipment and a recognized leader in helmet technology.