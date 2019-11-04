Forum at TAMIU discusses marijuana legalization

To legalize, or to not legalize marijuana? That is the question that will take center stage at a forum Tuesday.

The forum is taking place at 6:30 p.m. on November 5th at the TAMIU Student Center Ballroom.

Leading the discussion and arguing against legalization will be former New York Times reporter and award-winning author Alex Berenson.

Offering a counterpoint for full legalization of marijuana will be retired Los Angeles county detective Nick Morrow of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership.

A panel discussion will also include local counselors and law enforcement agencies.

This event is free of charge and open to the public.