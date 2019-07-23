Foster Angels of South Texas hosting shoe drive

With the start of the new school year just around the corner, a nonprofit organization is teaming up with a business to help give kids exactly what they need for the first day of class.

Mattress Firm is teaming up with Foster Angels of South Texas so that kids can fly into the school new year with a brand new pair of shoes.

Foster Angels takes requests to fulfill the needs of children in foster care.

The organization is asking the public to donate shoes for local foster kids who are getting ready to go back to school.

Organizers say although they are not asking for a specific pair of shoes, they say a pair of sneakers will allow the recipients to get involved in physical activities, and possibly join a sport.

For those looking to help out, the shoe donation drive will be going on from now until August 16th.

All you need to do is drop off a pair of shoes at Mattress Firm located on Calton Rd.