Foster the pets

A local pet store is inviting animal lovers to come on out and see some of the many pets they can foster or take home.

Every month the pet store teams up with local animal shelters to hold adoption clinics as an effort to make sure that every pet has a home.

Some of the pets are newborn kittens and puppies and some are stray animals who were found wandering the streets.

These pets are taken care of and they already come fully vaccinated, spayed and neutered.

The adoption clinic will take place this Saturday, June 29th at Petco North from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.