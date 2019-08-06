Four dead in San Antonio murder-suicide

Four people are dead after a triple murder-suicide and fire at a home in San Antonio.

Officials were called out to a disturbance and a fire at a home on Monday afternoon.

When first responders arrived, they found two people dead in front of the home.

One of the bodies was an 80-year-old grandmother, the other was a suspect.

Authorities say the two victims had been shot by the suspect and another two people were found dead inside the home.

Officials say the person who called to report the incident was the suspect’s sister who was not home at the time of the incident.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.