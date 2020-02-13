Four inmates caught with illegal narcotics at Webb County jail

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office prevented drugs from making its way into the Webb County Jail during four separate incidents.

The first incident happened on Saturday when officers discovered that 37-year-old Joseph Abraham Guardiola had a plastic bag in his belly button that tested positive for heroin.

He was charged with a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

The second discovery was made on Tuesday afternoon when deputies found 34-year-old Julio Aguilar Rodriguez with a one-dollar bill along with two plastic bags of cocaine.

During the third incident, officers noticed that Tracy Peterson, 41, was acting suspiciously after police brought her in for possession of a controlled substance. When officers searched Peterson they found a plastic bag that contained a white rock.

The fourth enforcement action happened on Wednesday morning when officers found Demetrio Olivarez, 64 with a pipe, two lighters, three pieces of foil, and crack cocaine.

Olivarez was initially taken into DPS custody for human smuggling charges and possession.

He was additionally charged with a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Sheriff Cuellar says this is a prime example that the correctional officers are willing to go the extra mile to ensure the safety of the inmates.