Four men pay thousands in fines for violating hunting act

Four men are paying big after violating a federal hunting act.

The suspect says they saw it on social media, they saw it on Facebook and so they thought what they were doing was not illegal.

It’s been almost two years since Cody Morganthaler, Edelmiro Martinez, Eduardo Lopez and Inocente Sanchez were all charged for violating the Airborne Hunting Act.

The Airborne Hunting Act is a federal law that prevents any individual from going up in the air and hunting for sport.

Officials want to be clear that this is illegal in all 50 states.

Morganthaler, Martinez and Lopez all must pay $5,000 dollars in fines, while Sanchez who was the pilot must pay $2,500 in fines.

All were given one year probation and are not allowed to possess guns for sporting.

The Texas Game Warden say they are satisfied with the sentence.

According to Texas Game Wardens this case is extremely rare and they say if you have questions about hunting ask them before taking action.

Now as far as the four individuals who were sentenced, all said that were extremely embarrassed and sorry for their actions.