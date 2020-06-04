Four officers charged in connection to George Floyd's death

Charges have been filed against all four Minneapolis Police officers involved in George Floyd’s death.

The charge against Derek Chauvin, the officer seen with his knee on Floyd's neck, has been elevated to second degree murder.

The three other officers have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Those three former officers include Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao.

All four officers have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.

