Four-year-old girl dies after falling in pond at Buddhist temple

A four-year-old Texas girl is dead after falling into a man-made pond over the weekend.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the girl was in class when she wandered off.

The little girl's mom and sister searched for her and found her socks on the edge of the pond at a local Buddhist temple.

They called 911 and when first responders arrived they found the girl in the nearly seven-foot deep water.

The girl was flown to Texas' Children's Hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

It's believed the girl was in the water for 10 to 15 minutes before she was pulled out.

The sheriff says the girl was possibly autistic and drawn to water.