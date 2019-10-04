The City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department’s Youth Council is celebrating National Bullying Prevention Month and asking the community to join.

They will be hosting the Fourth Annual Anti-Bullying Awareness Walk on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Blas Castañeda Park located at 5700 McPherson Road. The Walk is part of PACER’s annual National Bullying Prevention Month.

Over 13 million children will be bullied this year. Not only are the effects of bullying on a child felt immediately, but they can also be lifelong. In an effort to educate communities nationwide on how to prevent bullying through creative and interactive resources, PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center sponsors National Bullying Prevention Month every year.

“This is a very real and painful issue that kids are facing,” said Julie Hertzog, director of PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center. “But they don’t have to face it alone, and bullying can be prevented if we all work together.”

Registration and pledge sign up for the Walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. on October 12 at Blas Castañeda Park, followed by a 1.5 mile fun walk/run at 10:00 a.m. The event is free for the community and each participant will have the opportunity to enjoy games, guest speakers, activities, and informational booth. Participants are encouraged to wear orange in support of the event.

“Bullying can lead to painful results not only for the youth who are bullied, but for the students who engage in it, the school, and the whole community,” said Marina Garcia, NE Hillside Recreation Center Supervisor.

For more information on the event call (956) 795-3045.