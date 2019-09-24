Fourth Court of Appeals denies motion to withhold finances

The La Bota homeowners Association was ordered by District Judge Joe Lopez to release all financial information including expenses regarding association fees.

However, the association fought that ruling by filing an appeal with the Fourth Court of Appeals.

The justices have come out with a decision and ruled in favor of the homeowners.

La Bota Ranch resident Guillermo Castro Jr. says others have tried to get to this level but haven’t had any success. Now under the court order, they must turn over those books and let the forensic auditor look at what is the trust cost of running the Home Owners Association.

KGNS has reached out to the attorney representing the homeowners for comment; however, we were not provided with a response.