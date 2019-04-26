Fourth Court of Appeals hears dispute over land and mineral dispute

A 100-year-old land dispute is front and center for justices of the Fourth Court of Appeals hearing cases in Laredo.

On Thursday, the justices were at the Webb County Courthouse hearing a land and mineral dispute case that dates back to the Spanish times when the king of Spain issued deeds of trust for land here in south Texas. More specifically whether the heirs of those landowners now have ownership in the land.

This was just one of the many cases presented before the justices.

Every year the Fourth Court of Appeals takes the courtroom to several cities in the region hearing appeals on various cases.

The final opinion on the case will not be issued for about another month.

The oral arguments were heard at the Webb County Courthouse.