Fourth of July Extravaganza to take place at Independence Hills Park

The City of Laredo is getting ready to light up the sky red white and blue this Independence Day for its annual Fourth of July extravaganza.

The event will take place at Independence Hills Park with the doors opening at four p.m. and fireworks starting at 10 p.m.

Attendees will also be able to take a dip in the pool starting at 2 p.m.

Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez says shuttle services will be available to those interested in going to the event.

Rodriguez says, they will offer a shuttle from the SAC to drop off their families at Independence Hills Park.

Temperatures are is expected to hit triple digits for the next couple of weeks, so officials are advising residents to drink water and wear plenty of sunblock if you will be celebrating outdoors.