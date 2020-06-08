Free COVID-19 testing continues

Free COVID-19 testing took place early Monday morning.

The City Health Department is continuing their efforts to test anyone who wants a test, whether you have symptoms or not.



Monday morning's mobile testing site was held over at the Bartlett Soccer Complex, but sites will continue to rotate to accommodate those living in different parts of town.

The next testing site and date will be this Wednesday, June 10th in City Council District Six at North Central Park, located at 10202 International Boulevard.



The next one will be in District Seven at the Barbara Fasken Recreation Center on Thursday, June 11th also from 8 to 9 a.m.



Next Monday, June 15th District 8 will hold a testing site at the Ladrillera Recreation Center at 100 Pinder Avenue.



All testing is free of charge and all from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.