The Zapata County Fire Department along with Emergency Management, County, and State Officials will host a mobile testing site for COVID-19.

This site will take place Friday, May 8th, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 pm.

Testing will take place at the Zapata County Community Center located on 605 US-83 Zapata, Texas.

In order to register people must visit TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or call 512-883-2400.

Tests are conducted by appointment only, and they need to present a valid photo ID.