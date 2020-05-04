Free Krispy Kreme Doughnuts to first 200 teachers

A popular doughnut shop is looking to give back to local educators in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.

As an effort to say thank you to our teachers, Councilman Alberto Torres and John Galo have teamed up with Krispy Kreme to offer a free dozen donuts to our teachers.

The first 200 teachers will receive a free box of donuts. All they need to do is present an ID.

The event will take place on Monday, May 4th at 8 a.m. while supplies last.

Thank you to all the work teachers do!