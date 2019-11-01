Free clinic to help with renewing DACA applications

For those needing help renewing their DACA applications, a free clinic will take place Saturday with attorneys on hand offering free services.

Those planning to attend need to bring with them two passport photos, social security card, employment authorization card, and a previous DACA application.

A money order for $495 made payable to homeland security is also required. Organizers say it’s important to come in now before any changes are made.

"It's also very important for them to come and do it, because whatever applications are done before this year ends are going to be processed, and with everything going on with DACA, we're not exactly sure what's going to happen, so the sooner, the better they apply,” said Daniella Yanez from Laredo Immigrant Alliance of Laredo.

The clinic will be held Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Education Center at 1000 Mier Street.

There are more than a thousand DACA recipients in Laredo.