Free face masks to be distributed at Doctors Hospital

Free protective masks will be given out at a local hospital this week.



In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Prominence Health Plan will be giving free protective masks for seniors in the community.



The distribution will be Thursday, June 4th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



It will be at the Doctors Hospital ER on Saunders located at 13000 block of East Saunders Street.



Face masks will be distributed via a drive-through process to ensure social distancing.