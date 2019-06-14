Free family fun nights at the Imaginarium

The Imaginarium is inviting the community to spend some quality time with their family during Family Fun Nights!

The Imaginarium of South Texas is an amazing children’s museum located at Mall Del Norte where kids can go and take part in some fun educational activities.

The museum has decided to partner up with H-E-B to provide families a great escape during these dog days of summer.

Community members can stop by the Imaginarium every second Wednesday of every month from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to have some fun free of charge.

For more information, you can call (956) 728-0404.