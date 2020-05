If you need to take a COVID-19 test, there are three locations you can register for this weekend.

Free state COVID tests will be taking place from 9 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon on Friday, May 29th at the Bruni Community Center.

On Saturday, May 30th testing will take place at the El Cenizo Community Center.

On Sunday, May 31st at the Webb County Fair Grounds.

To register you can visit TxCovidTest.org or call 5-12-8-83-24-00.