Freeze Again Tonight, Wet Friday

Mostly clear skies and very dry air remains overhead, and will once again allow heat to escape to space. By dawn, temperatures will have dropped to around or a little below the freezing mark. A wave in the upper level wind flow moving into the southwestern U.S. will usher in a band of mid level moisture over western Mexico east into Texas beginning Thursday afternoon with increasing clouds. Lifting motion with the upper level disturbance will move across south Texas during Friday, producing clouds thick enough to produce periods of mainly light rain. Clearing skies will follow with warmer winds from the south Monday through Christmas Day.

I'm expecting mostly clear and cold with a light freeze by dawn, low around or a little below 32F. Increasing clouds Thursday afternoon, high in the low to mid 60's. Periods of light rain Friday, high in the upper 50's. Clearing late Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, high in the 60's. Mostly sunny Monday through Christmas Day, high in the low to mid 70's.