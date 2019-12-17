Freeze Possible in Our Area

The combination of clear skies, diminishing wind and very dry air will allow heat to be lost to space tonight. Temperatures will at least get close to freezing at thermometer level (6 feet above ground level) in Laredo, and a good chance of freezing temperatures at thermometer level outside of Laredo. Even if temperatures are 33F or 34F at thermometer level in Laredo at dawn, there is a good chance that temperatures at the ground where plants are will reach freezing. This has prompted the National Weather Service to put a freeze warning in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. tonight. By Late Thursday night and especially on Friday, an upper level disturbance will approach from the west with cloudy skies and a slight chance of a few patches of rain. A slow warming trend will raise temperatures above 70 by Monday afternoon.

I'm expecting mostly clear and cold tonight, low in the low to mid 30's. A freeze warning is in effect. Sunny Wednesday, high in the upper 50's. Increasing clouds late Thursday, cloudy with a slight chance of a few patches of light rain Friday, high in the low to mid 60's. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, high in the mid to upper 60's. Sunny Monday and Tuesday, high in the low to mid 70's.