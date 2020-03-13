Fresh Friday feels!

We are one week away from the official start of spring, but it feels like spring started weeks ago!

On Friday, we will start off in the high 60s and see a high of about 88 degrees.

As we head into the weekend, this high humidity and sunny conditions will continue, giving us temperatures in the high 80s on Saturday.

As we start next week, temperatures will bounce back and forth between the mid-80s and low 90s.

On Sunday and Monday we'll be in the mid 80s and then Tuesday and Wednesday we'll be in the high 80s.

For those starting their spring break, we might see a chance of rain throughout the week up until Thursday.