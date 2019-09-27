Friday is forever

It's Friday! We made it to the end of the week, and also the last weekend of September.

On Friday we are going to be sticking with those summer conditions with high humidity and triple-digit temperatures.

We will start off in the high 70s but it's going to feel more like 80s and by the time we get to the afternoon, we are looking at a high of 100.

Now as we get into the weekend, we will see about the same temperatures with some possible chances of rain.

We are looking at a 20 percent chance on Saturday and 30 percent up until Monday.

This weekend there are several activities to take part in so hopefully it won't rain on your parade.

You might want to take an umbrella or tent just in case.