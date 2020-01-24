Friday is forever!

We are one week away from the start of February and winter is nowhere in sight.

On Friday, we will start off chilly in the mid-40s and see a high of 71 degrees.

Now if you do have outdoor activities planned for Saturday, keep in mind we do have a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning but it will clear up by night.

Sunday morning we are looking at another warm day with temperatures in the mid 70s and by next Monday we are going to start our week warm and sunny.

By the looks of it, we are going to finish January in the 70s.

Keep in mind, we do have a full month of winter left but who knows if it will ever come.