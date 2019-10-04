Friday on my mind

It's the first weekend of October, which means it's time to start binging on those Halloween movies; hopefully, we can get some thunderstorms to add to the theme.

On Friday we are going to start off in the low 70s with a little less humidity and a high of 93 degrees.

We will also see a 20 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms.

As we head into the weekend, we will see highs in the mid-90s but then by next week, we will start to cool down.

On Monday we are looking at a high in the low 90s and lows in the 60s.

This is just a reminder that there is cooler weather on the way.