Friends Pop Up Shop coming to New York City

Fans of the hit TV show Friends will soon be able to visit a one-stop-shop with all fan memorabilia.

A pop-up experience themed around the beloved NBC sitcom will open in New York City in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of its 1994 September premiere.

Superfly, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and Warner Bros. Television Group have teamed up to create the month-long experience that will include a retail store.

The space will offer fans the opportunity to explore the show and capture photos with set re-creations, props, and costumes from the series.

It'll run from September 7th through October 6th in New York City, the cover charge will be $29.50.