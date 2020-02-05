From 100 to zero real quick!

After a nice warm day in the 90s, it looks like we are going to drop back down into near-freezing conditions.

On Wednesday morning we will start out in the low 50s and stay there for most of the day.

We are also expecting to see a 20 percent chance of showers.

As we head into the evening, temperatures will drop and we will dip down into the 30s.

These cold temperatures will stay with us until early Thursday morning and by the afternoon we hope to bounce back to the 60s.

Now as we head into the weekend, we are expecting temperatures to get up to the high 70s and near 80s.

So that might be it for our winter cold front, but don't put away those jackets just yet! Mother Nature always has surprises up her sleeve.