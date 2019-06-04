From the classroom to the emergency room

Laredo College continues to have one of the top nursing programs in the State of Texas.

The college was recently awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money, so they can continue to provide their students with the most up to date equipment.

Among the sea of nurses at Laredo Medical Center, you'll find Juvencio Estrada.

For the past year, Estrada has been a critical part in saving lines in the emergency room but before that, he was one of the hundreds of students learning the process through the Laredo College Nursing Program.

Laredo College continues to have one of the top nursing programs in the state and the program is getting an even bigger boost after being awarded the jobs and education for Texas grant also known as the Jet Grant.

LC was awarded over $234,000 to purchase new equipment for their nursing students.

When the college receives competitive grants such as the Jet Grant, they are able to make sure that their students get the hands-on training that they need.

Juvencio says once he got into the field he realized how overwhelming it can be dealing with real patients; however, with all the chaos, he knows where he is supposed to be.

He says he calls it organized chaos because everybody knows what they are doing and it goes by so fast.

Even after a stressful and intensive two years at Laredo College, he says it’s all worth it.

Laredo College's Nursing Program was one of 12 colleges to be awarded the Jet Grant. Next year they plan on expanding their nursing program to continue providing the needs of their students and community.