Frontera Beer Garden to celebrate Conchas!

A local beer garden is inviting the community to celebrate everyone’s favorite baked pastries during a festival.

This Saturday, the Frontera Beer Garden will be selling everything relating to conchas as part of its Concha Festival.

Vendors will be selling concha inspired arts and crafts, and there will also be a best concha contest.

It’s not just sweet bread, there will also be food vendors, and live music.

The event takes place on Saturday, November 23rd from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 3301 San Bernardo.

Best of all it’s free and open to the public.