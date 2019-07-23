Frozen Jr. coming to Laredo Little Theatre

Although we are in the middle of July, a presentation of “Frozen” proportions its coming to the Gateway City.

Disney’s hit movie Frozen is coming to a local theatre this weekend and the whole family is invited to build a snowman.

For those who aren’t familiar with the 2013 film, the story follows Queen Elsa who struggles to control her ice powers and accidentally traps her town into an infinite winter. It’s up to Elsa’s sister Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf to help Elsa put things back to normal.

Local actors of all ages will take the stage and sing everyone’s favorite songs such as “Do you want to Build a Snowman” and of course, “Let it Go”.

The event will take place at the Laredo Little Theatre located at 4802 Thomas Avenue.

The showings will be this Thursday, July 25th, Friday, July 26th, and Saturday, July 27th at 8 p.m. and then again next week as well.

They will also have Sunday showings which will take place at 3 p.m.

Tickets are only $10.

For more information, you call (956) 723-1342.